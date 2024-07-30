Triathlon competitions of 2024 Olympics in men’s singles postponed for one day

PARIS, July 30. /TASS/. Triathlon competitions in men’s singles event at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris have been postponed for a day due to a reported poor quality of water in the Seine River, the press office of World Triathlon said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Following the disappointing news that water quality results were not within the permitted levels to hold the swim segment of the men’s individual event as planned on 30 July, the race has been postponed and will now take place at 10.45 a.m. on Wednesday 31 July," the statement reads.

"There has been no impact upon the schedule of the women’s race, with the athletes still set to go out at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, however both of the medal ceremonies will now be held after the conclusion of the men’s event," the statement added.

On July 29, the organizers of the 2024 Games in France decided to postpone the 2nd training session for triathletes in Paris. Last week they also suspended their 1st training session. Both sessions, according to them, were suspended due to contaminated water in the Seine River, caused by the recent heavy rains in the French capital.

Triathlon competitions at the 2024 Summer Olympics were scheduled for July 30 and 31.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11.

Heavy rains poured down on the French capital in recent days, also marring last Friday's Olympics opening ceremony, which took place along the Seine embankment and Trocadero Square.