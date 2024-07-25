Swiss-based CAS rejects Russia’s appeal regarding figure skater Kamila Valieva

GENEVA, July 25. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport turned down an appeal filed by the Russian Olympic Committee and the Figure Skating Federation of Russia on the redistribution of medals from the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing following Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s disqualification, the court said in a statement on Thursday.

"CAS dismisses the appeals filed by the Russian Olympic Committee, the Figure Skating Federation of Russia, and skaters Aleksandr Galliamov, Nikita Katsalapov, Mark Kondratiuk, Anastasia Mishina, Victoria Sinitsina and Kamila Valieva," the court’s statement reads

On January 29, the court disqualified Valieva for four years for violating anti-doping rules.

The International Skating Union later decided to strip Russia of its gold medal from the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and awarded it the bronze medal instead.