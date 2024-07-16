RWF chief Agapitov backtracks on claims that World Friendship Games to be postponed

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. President of the Russian Weightlifting Federation (RWF) Maxim Agapitov told TASS on Tuesday that he had no official information regarding the possible postponement of the 2024 World Friendship Games in Russia until next year.

Earlier in the day, Agapitov said speaking at a news conference in Russia’s Novosibirsk that the 2024 World Friendship Games could be canceled this year, returning in 2025.

"I have no official information and speaking about the postponement I relied on open sources. I do not have the authority to disclose official information," Agapitov told a TASS correspondent.

The Russian capital of Moscow and the city of Yekaterinburg in Russia’s Urals region were scheduled to co-host the 2024 World Friendship Games on September 15-29.

In December 2023, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) cautioned National Olympic Committees (NOCs) against participating in the World Friendship Games in Russia next year, as this would violate the global Olympic body’s recommendations.

Last November, WADA chief Banka warned that certain sanctions could be in place against international athletes willing to participate in the 2024 World Friendship Games. He said in particular that: "The possible participation in those competitions of those who are parties to the WADA Code, may have certain consequences.".