Dmitry Sotnikov wins fifth Silk Way Rally

ULAANBAATAR, July 15. /TASS/. The crew of the Russian Kamaz-Master Team led by Dmitry Sotnikov has taken victory in the Silk Way rally-raid’s Truck category.

On the night of July 15, the final, 11th stage of the race concluded in Ulaanbaatar. The stage spanned a whopping 323.51 km. The crew of the Kamaz-Master Team led by Bogdan Karimov took first place, covering the distance in 2 hours 41 minutes and 17 seconds. The Belarusian MAZ-SPORTauto crew led by Sergey Vyazovich finished second, 2 minutes and 37 seconds behind the winner. Sotnikov and crew came in third with a 4 minute 9 second delay.

Sotnikov won the overall standings. Second place went to Sotnikov's teammate Eduard Nikolaev. Vyazovich finished third.

Sotnikov is now a five-time champion at the Silk Way Rally. He previously won in 2013, 2017, 2021 and 2022. Sotnikov is also a two-time winner of the Dakar Rally.

The Silk Road Rally has been held since 2009 in Russia. In some years the competition was held in Central Asian countries as well as China. This year's race consisted of 11 stages and was held from July 5. The crews covered more than 5,000 kilometers, of which almost 3,000 kilometers consisted of high-speed special stages.