UAE to host 2025 Games of the Future

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The second Games of the Future will take place in the UAE in 2025, project manager Igor Stolyarov announced on his Telegram channel.

"It’s official. The next Games of the Future will take place in the United Arab Emirates in 2025," Stolyarov said.

The first Games of the Future took place between February 21 and March 3 in Kazan. They included phygital disciplines, which united cyber and classical sports. A total of 2,000 people from over 100 countries took part in the competition.