Russia, OIC to combat Islamophobia, Russophobia worldwide — top diplomat

KAZAN, May 15. /TASS/. Russia jointly with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will continue fighting Islamophobia, Christianophobia and Russophobia worldwide, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a greeting to the participants of the OIC Young Diplomats Forum.

The conference is being held on the sidelines of the "Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum" international economic event.

"We, together with the OIC, are ready to continue facilitating interreligious and cross-cultural dialogue and protect the spiritual and moral values shared by all world religions," the top diplomat said. "Combat Islamophobia, Christianophobia and Russophobia as well as other forms of racial and ethnocultural hatred."

"Russia is the largest Eurasian country, a civilization-state, which traditionally supports honest and mutually respectful relations with Muslim countries," Lavrov stressed. "We are firmly united by resolute adherence to the cultural and civilizational uniqueness of peoples and their natural right to preserve their traditions and history, to determine the paths of their development on their own."

The foreign minister asserted that Russia is a consistent supporter of shaping a more fair and democratic multipolar world order based on the principles of the UN Charter.

