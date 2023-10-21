Steven Seagal arrives at UFC 294 to root for Russian MMA athletes

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. US-born actor and movie producer Steven Seagal has arrived at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) mixed martial arts event in Abu Dhabi, the organizers of the tournament told TASS.

"Steven Seagal has arrived at UFC 294," the spokesman told TASS.

Seagal told TASS that he had come to watch the bouts and root for the MMA artists, including Russian.

The main UFC 294 event will see Russia’s Islam Makhachev clash with Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski. In a middleweight bout, Khamzat Chimaev, who was born in Chechnya but will fight for the UAE, will face Kamaru Usman, former UFC middleweight champion. Russia’s Said Nurmagomedov, Ikram Aliskerov, and Magomed Ankalaev will also take part in the tournament.

Victoria Dudakova defeated US’ Jinh Yu Frey, Sharabutdin Magomedov defeated Brazil’s Bruno Silva.

In September 2023, Seagal met with Makhachev.