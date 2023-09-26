UEFA proposes to enable Russian U17 football teams to compete internationally

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has made a decision to allow Russian under-17 football teams to compete internationally this season, the union’s press service said in a statement.

The UEFA Executive Committee has suggested that Russian teams be allowed to participate, but without the display of their national flag and anthem. Additionally, the proposal stipulates that the matches involving Russian teams should not be held on Russian soil.

"UEFA is also aware that children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults and is firmly convinced that football should never give up sending messages of peace and hope. It is particularly aggrieving that, due to the enduring conflict, a generation of minors is deprived of its right to compete in international football. For these reasons, the UEFA Executive Committee has decided that Russian teams of minor players will be readmitted to its competitions in the course of this season. In this respect, the Executive Committee has asked the UEFA administration to propose a technical solution that would enable the reinstatement of the Russian U17 teams (both girls and boys) even when draws have already been held. All matches of the Russian teams shall be played without the country flag, anthem, national playing kit and not on the Russian territory," the statement said.

UEFA also noted that all other Russian teams and clubs remain suspended. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said: "UEFA’s continuing suspension against Russian adult teams reflects its commitment to take a stand against violence and aggression. UEFA is determined that this position will continue until the war is over and peace restored. But by banning children from our competitions, we not only fail to recognize and uphold a fundamental right for their holistic development but we directly discriminate against them. By providing opportunities to play and compete with their peers from all over Europe, we are investing in what we hope will be a brighter and more capable future generation and a better tomorrow."

The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) announced on February 28, 2022 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments. UEFA made the same decision in regard to the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments. Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as being the reason for their decisions.