Russian athletes to participate in 2023 World Rowing Championships in Belgrade

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian athletes will participate in the 2023 World Rowing Championships in Serbia next month, the press office of the Russian Rowing Federation announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The Russian team will be represented by Alexander Vyazovkin and Alexander Yakovlev in men’s singles, and by Kira Yuvchenko and Anastasiya Lyubich in women’s singles.

The 2023 World Rowing Championships will be held in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on September 3-10.

According to the World Rowing’s official website, "The 2023 World Rowing Championships, Belgrade will be the first opportunity for Member Federations to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games."

The senior World Rowing Championships are held every year at the end of the international rowing season and World Champions are crowned in 14 Olympic boat classes - seven for men and seven for women, as well as eight International boat classes for lightweight rowers.

Para-rowers compete in nine boat classes, five are Paralympic boat classes.