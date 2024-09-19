TASS to start using AI to detect fake news by end of year — Director General

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russia's TASS news agency will start working on a new technological platform and apply AI-based mechanisms to identify fake news by the end of the year, TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov told Argumenty I Fakty editor-in-chief Mikhail Chkanikov in an interview.

"We will soon transition to a new technological platform developed by a domestic company, which incorporates neural network mechanisms. These will be used, for example, to detect fake stories and instantly expose them. Overall, at 120 years old, we are still quite young, moving forward rapidly," he said.

The platform is expected to be launched by the end of the year. After that, TASS intends to share the methodology of exposing fake news with its colleagues, including those in BRICS. "A great number of people in these nations are attracted to Russia. However, if you take a look at their press, it is ruled by those guys from unfriendly countries, who teach everyone to treat Russia the way our detractors treat us. A mechanism that automatically recognizes where the news originated needs to be established," Kondrashov clarified.