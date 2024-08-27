Paris prosecutor’s office addresses confusion over Pavel Durov’s detention

PARIS, August 27. /TASS/. Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov's detention period is for 96 hours - the maximum possible period - the Paris prosecutor’s office told TASS.

"The 96-hour custody period begins at the moment of detention by the police at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 24. This is the maximum possible period. However, the judge overseeing his investigation can release him at any time," the office said.

Previously, Reuters reported that the Paris prosecutor’s office decided to extend Durov’s detention for another 48 hours. Later, this information was confirmed by TASS, but it was unclear whether Durov’s detention was prolonged again or whether the report was referring to the previous 48-hour extension to the initial 48-hour period.

Pavel Durov was detained at Le Bourget airport in Paris on August 24; on the next day, his detention was extended by 96 hours. The Paris prosecutor’s office suspects him of being complicit in illegal drug trafficking, crimes against children and fraud - in short, he is being viewed as an accomplice to the people who use Telegram to commit these and other offenses.

The Russian Embassy in France told TASS that it intends to ensure that Durov’s rights are protected and that he receives consular access due him, but "France has been avoiding cooperation on this issue so far."