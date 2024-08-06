Harris earns Democrats record 4-point lead over Trump — survey

NEW YORK, August 6. /TASS/. Democratic presidential candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris is leading Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump by a record 4 percentage points, Newsweek said, citing a poll from Morning Consult.

According to the pollster, 48% of voters are ready to support Harris at the November presidential election, while 44% of respondents said they favored Trump. Harris’ 4-point lead is "a record-high margin in her favor," Morning Consult said.

The poll was conducted among more than 11,000 voters registered across the country between August 2 and 4. It has a margin of error of 1 percentage point.

The US presidential election is slated for November 5. Incumbent US President Joe Biden was supposed to represent the Democrats at the election but decided to drop out of the race after mounting calls from his party following his poor performance in the debate with his predecessor Trump in June. On July 21, Biden announced a decision to end his re-election bid and endorse Harris to replace him.