Putin calls for establishing common Russian-African information space

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the formation of a common information space to be shared between Russia and Africa, within which objective information on world events would be broadcast to Russian and African audiences, in his speech at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

The president pointed out that Russia is ready to step up cooperation with African nations in the field of mass communications, including through exchanging content, organizing educational courses for media professionals and students, and holding pilot events. Work is underway to open bureaus of leading Russian media outlets in Africa. Among them are the TASS news agency, Rossiya Segodnya media group, RT television news channel, VGTRK media holding company and Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily newspaper.

The second Russia-Africa summit, as well as an economic and humanitarian forum, all organized by the Roscongress Foundation, are taking place in St. Petersburg on July 27-28. Similar to the first such summit in 2019, the event is being held under the rubric "For Peace, Security and Development."