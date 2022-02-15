Germany’s Scholz considers sentence to Navalny ‘incompatible with legal state principles’

BERLIN, February 15. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that the sentence to Russian blogger Alexey Navalny is "incompatible with legal principles," he said during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin Tuesday.

"As for Navalny, then my position is clear: his sentencing is incompatible with principles of a legal state," the Chancellor said, adding that he expressed this opinion in the past.

Navalny, who had two suspended sentences, was arrested for multiple violations in the Yves Rocher case. He was detained on January 17, 2021, in the Sheremetyevo airport after his return from Germany, and, on February 2, the court replaced his suspended sentence with a real one.