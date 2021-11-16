Eight people seek medical assistance at Belarusian-Polish border

MINSK, November 16. /TASS/. At least eight people, including five migrants and three journalists, have asked a Belarusian ambulance team for medical assistance at the Bruzgi border crossing on the border with Poland, the BelTA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources from the Grodno ambulance station.

According to medical sources, two migrants sought treatment for diabetes and arterial hypertension, while others suffered from the gas that Polish law enforcement officers had used. However, none of them had to be taken to the hospital.

According to the news agency, four refugees remain hospitalized in the Belarusian city of Grodno, one of them, diagnosed with pneumonia, is said to be in serious condition. Three kids were taken to the hospital with hypothermia, an acute respiratory infection and stomach ache.

Poland said earlier on Tuesday that two police officers had been injured with two of them taken to the hospital with head injuries.

On Tuesday, migrants started throwing stones and sticks at Polish law enforcement officers who responded by firing tear gas. Gunshots were heard, and several stun grenades went off in front of migrants. Police used a water cannon to drive them away from the border fence.