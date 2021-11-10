Natalia Oreiro handed Russian passport at country’s embassy to Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, November 10. /TASS/. South American singer and actress Natalia Oreiro took an oath of citizenship of the Russian Federation and received a Russian passport at the country’s embassy in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

Oreiro read out the oath first in Russian and then in Spanish.

"Thank you very much! I love you all in Russia very dearly," she said later in Russian.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin granted Russian citizenship to Oreiro and her son. The singer called it a great honor and thanked all of Russia.

In June 2020, Natalia Oreiro said in an interview with TASS that she was in the process of obtaining Russian citizenship and had already applied for it.

About Natalia Oreiro

Natalia Oreiro was born on May 19, 1977 in the Uruguayan capital Montevideo. At the age of 16, she moved to Argentina where her career took off. In the early 2000s, Oreiro found global fame and admiration after appearing as Milagros in the Argentine soap opera Wild Angel. The actress is also a singer and has released four studio albums.

In 2001, Oreiro came to Russia on her first-ever visit, and felt spiritually close to the country right away, as she said later. Since then, the singer has been on tours to Russia almost every year. She has a big fan club in the country. Oreiro is learning Russian, and has even performed Russian-language versions of her world hits. She also recorded the United By Love song in three languages (English, Spanish and Russian) for the 2018 FIFA World Cup hosted by Russia.