Introduction of electronic passports to lead to mass forgeries — IT CEO

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Replacing paper passports with electronic ones would cause risk of mass counterfeiting, Info Watch CEO Natalya Kasperskaya said in an interview Tuesday.

"We’ve been using [paper] passports for over 60 years, and yes, there are methods for forgery. But they are not widespread. However, here [with electronic passports - TASS] they will be widespread," she said.

"Nobody […] explains the necessity [for introduction of electronic passports. You see, they simply say we must, just because. […] Digitalization for the sake of digitalization," Kasperskaya added.

Earlier, Minister of Digital Development and Mass Communication Maxim Shadayev announced that a decision is being prepared to replace paper passports with smart cards by the end of 2021.