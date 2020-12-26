{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Sputnik V vaccine more than 90% effective in people over 60, manufacturer reports

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko earlier said that the ministry had authorized the use of the Sputnik V vaccine for mass vaccination of people over 60

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has proved to be more than 90% effective in people over 60 years of age, its manufacturer reported on Twitter on Saturday.

"Russia’s Ministry of Health approved Sputnik V for 60+ population following clinical trials that showed complete safety and efficacy over 90% in this age group," the Twitter post said.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko earlier told the Rossiya 24 TV channel that the ministry had authorized the use of the Sputnik V vaccine for mass vaccination of people over 60.

Russia began vaccination against COVID-19 on December 10. On December 14, Murashko said that the vaccine had been delivered to all regions as part of the large-scale vaccination campaign.

On August 11, Sputnik V registered by Russia became the world’s first coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 3 mln, crisis center reports
Another 29,258 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours
Putin, Macron confirm readiness for further cooperation on Karabakh, Ukraine
Previously, the two leaders discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh on November 16
Latest amphibious assault ship accepted for service in Russian Navy
The Pyotr Morgunov is the first serial-produced Project 11711 warship designed by the Nevskoye Design Bureau
Sanctions may complicate construction of Nord Stream 2, Kremlin says
However, Russia and Europe are interested in the implementation of a project that is so necessary to ensure its energy security, the Kremlin spokesman said
First batch-produced Su-57 to be used for testing hypersonic weapons
A number of fundamentally new air-launched attack weapons is being developed by the Tactical Missiles Corporation
Russian army is not going to get involved in arms race, says chief of General Staff
He said that Russia’s armed forces were capable of neutralizing any threats to the country’s security and firmly protecting the national interests of Russia and its allies
Kremlin specifies Lancet article not official response to Russia’s request in Navalny case
The Russian presidential spokesman said the information the Kremlin had requested through official channels "is not publicly available"
Putin’s approval rating stayed at 61% to 65% in 2020
The approval level is currently higher it was in the spring of 2018, when the rating plunged due to the increase of the retirement age, says public opinion research center
Russia’s 1st regiment of Avangard hypersonic missiles to assume full strength in 2021
Russia has conducted five successful launches of the intercontinental ballistic missiles with these hypersonic boost-glide vehicles
Kalashnikov begins serial production of new missile for Strela-10M air defense system
The concern stressed that the missile was a fire-and-forget weapon
Newly-built corvette Aldar Tsydenzhapov joins Russia’s Pacific Fleet
The special ceremony was attended by Aldar Tsydenzhapov’s parents, who arrived from Buryatiya to Vladivostok on a special flight
Russian lower house approves bill on recognizing political groups as foreign agents
Non-registered public groups involved in political activity and receiving foreign funding will be considered foreign agents, along with individuals involved in politics in the interest of foreign actors that provide them with funds
Putin explains why German defense chief wants to deal with Russia from position of force
According to the Russian president, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer wanted to show "how tough she is"
One launch of heavy rocket Angara-A5 still close to $100 million, says designer
He explained that the costs of launching one heavy rocket lay between $50 million and $100 million
Armenia ranked third in countries where Russia is most loved, poll shows
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Syria, Ukraine, Bulgaria and China are among the other top countries
Trump administration harms relations with Russia accusing it of cyberattacks — diplomat
Moscow reaffirms its willingness to conduct a pragmatic and constructive dialogue on international information security issues with any US president, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed
Onshore segment of Nord Stream 2 ready for commissioning
Construction of the gas pipeline in German territorial waters resumed on December 11
US ‘shaken’ the strongest in 2020, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman says
Maria Zakharova also mentioned France as one of the countries that faced the most severe problems in 2020, due to the protests
Russian sports chief: National track and field athletes to compete at Olympics in Japan
Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said that "we have accepted our mistakes from the past, elected the new leadership of the All-Russia Athletics Federation and are now actively cooperating about its membership reinstatement"
Science looking ‘dismal’? Half of Russia’s top scientists downbeat on their field nowadays
Nevertheless, they expect the situation to change in the future, according to the poll
Work on Sarmat ballistic missile nears completion — Putin
The system has been in the process of development since the 2000s to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM
Press review: US seeks control of Arctic skies and Brexit deal delayed till 2021
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 25th
Erdogan reveals he also believes Putin to be a man of his word
The Turkish leader described his Russian counterpart as an "honest man"
Putin declares 2021 to be Year of Science and Technology in Russia
The move aims to promote "further development of science and technologies in the Russian Federaiton"
Russia fully implemented obligations to destroy chemical weapons stockpiles — diplomat
Russia continues to receive OPCW inspectors at former chemical weapons production facilities, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed
Navalny case is West’s provocation to impose sanctions, says Russian diplomat
She recalled that in the last few years, "we have been witnessing provocations involving chemical weapons in the world"
First batch-produced Su-57 delivered to regiment in Southern Military District — source
The source added that another four such jets would be provided for the Aerospace Force in 2021
Trump demands appointment of special counsel to investigate November elections
Earlier Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had pushed for appointing special counsels to investigate his allegations of elections fraud related to November vote, as well as to launch a probe into President elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter
Press review: OPCW’s ties with Russia turn toxic and why Doha’s delegation visited Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, December 24
Nord Stream 2 priority project for Russia, its implementation going ahead — Kremlin
The spokesman was asked whether the international agenda around the Nord Stream 2 project may change due to Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential election
Russian shipyard floats out nuclear-powered Akula-class sub after upgrade
Project 971 submarines carry Kalibr-PL cruise missiles after their upgrade
Moscow baffled by Israel’s oversensitive reaction to Russian envoy’s interview
The diplomat highlighted the fact that Moscow views normalization of ties between Israel and its Arab neighbors as an opportunity to set up new channels of civilized conversation based on international law
Over 100,000 requests for Sputnik V shots submitted in Argentina in 24 hours
During the first phase the preference will be given to individuals aged 18-59 with chronic conditions, people over 60, as well as to healthcare workers, law enforcement officers and teachers
Russia’s General Staff notes NATO’s growing provocations near Russian borders
The deputy defense minister pointed to the considerable growth of NATO countries’ defense budgets and further buildup of their military potential
Russian Defense Ministry improves airspace reconnaissance in border areas
It allowed for making faster response to airspace violations
US steps up confrontation with Russia at sea for higher defense spending, says diplomat
In this regard, Russian Foreign Ministry pointed at the December 17 updated joint Navy, Coast guard and Marine Corps strategy
China poised to join efforts with Russia on fostering African economy — diplomat
According to the head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s African Affairs Department, the two countries set similar goals in regard to the activities aimed at supporting African countries’ development
Russia ranks third in the world by number of CCTV cameras
There are 93 cameras per 1,000 people in Russia, according to a study
About 85% of those vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V have no side effects - expert
Head of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Ginzburg added that 15% of those vaccinated report redness in the area of the vaccine shot and a slight headache that goes away within 24 hours
Former co-owner of OBI hypermarkets Igor Sosin dies at 54 - RBC
The cause of his death could be a heart attack
Russian investment fund suspends Avifavir drug export due to high domestic demand
Russia has already supplied Avifavir to 15 countries
Mutation of coronavirus in UK insignificant, WHO representative says
WHO recommends to continue implementation of all basic medical and social measures including testing and tracking the contacts with the subsequent isolation as well as individual measures of protection
Sputnik V vaccine deliveries planned in December, January - Russian Direct Investment Fund
Argentina has earlier received the first batch of 300,000 doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, producers of the pharmaceutical said earlier today
Russia-US visa war was started by Washington — Russian embassy
Russia has repeatedly called on Washington "to fully normalize our relations in terms of consular and visa issues"
Russia needs to change economic model in 3-4 coming years, says First Deputy PM
It is planned to achieve domestic economy’s growth rates of at least 3% per year, the official said
Operation in Syria’s Idlib puts end to attacks on Hmeymim base — Russian General Staff
Damascus regained control of the M-5 highway, one of the country’s major thoroughfares, according to the first deputy defense minister
US Treasury extends deadline for investors to complete deals with GAZ Group
In July of 2020, the deadline for completing transactions with GAZ Group was extended until January 22, 2021
Crew of Russia’s Tu-95MS strategic bomber practices in-flight use of drone
The source did not specify the type of the drone used during the trials
"War of vaccines" already begun, truth is Russia’s strength, diplomat asserts
The diplomat considers it important to be able to respond to misinformation, refute it and bring counterarguments
Russia to respond to new US sanctions, says Lavrov
The US Department of Commerce on Monday imposed sanctions on a number of Russian and Chinese enterprises, Washington argues that the blacklisted economic entities cooperate with Russia’s armed forces
Frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov launches cruise missile Uran for the first time
Following an upgrade, it became a universal ship capable of fighting against ground, surface and underwater targets, according to the fleet’s press service
