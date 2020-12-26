Sputnik V vaccine more than 90% effective in people over 60, manufacturer reports

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has proved to be more than 90% effective in people over 60 years of age, its manufacturer reported on Twitter on Saturday.

"Russia’s Ministry of Health approved Sputnik V for 60+ population following clinical trials that showed complete safety and efficacy over 90% in this age group," the Twitter post said.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko earlier told the Rossiya 24 TV channel that the ministry had authorized the use of the Sputnik V vaccine for mass vaccination of people over 60.

Russia began vaccination against COVID-19 on December 10. On December 14, Murashko said that the vaccine had been delivered to all regions as part of the large-scale vaccination campaign.

On August 11, Sputnik V registered by Russia became the world’s first coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology.