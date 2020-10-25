Russia records over 114,500 new coronavirus cases this week

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus case tally grew by 114,543 in the past seven days, a record high since the start of the pandemic, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

Last week, the crisis center confirmed 100,616 new cases.

The number of registered deaths significantly grew. On October 12-18, the crisis center recorded 1,590 deaths from coronavirus, and on October 19-25, it confirmed 1,863 deaths (a 17% increase).

However, the mortality rate declined from 1.73% last Sunday to 1.72% this Sunday.

In the past seven days, 67,946 people recovered against 50,134 a week earlier, according to the crisis center. However, amid the rising morbidity rate the share of recoveries continued to decline from 76.5% a week ago to 75.2%.