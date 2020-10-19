Russian COVID-19 vaccine highly sought after abroad, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is being actively promoted in global markets and is much sought after, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Our vaccine is very actively promoted in world markets, very actively promoted within the framework of cooperation with other states," he said, commenting on the discussion of the Sputnik V vaccine in the October 17 telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

According to Peskov, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is promoting the vaccine "in an international format."