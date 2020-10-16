Russia proud of its COVID-19 vaccine not smearing foreign ones — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov debunked British allegations that Russia conducts a disinformation campaign against the coronavirus vaccine, developed in Oxford. On the contrary, Russia keeps advocating international cooperation during the pandemic, yet it speaks about the successes of its own vaccine with pride.

"Russia does not misinform anyone; Russia speaks about its successes with pride, Russia shares its successes regarding the world’s first registered vaccine, whose effectiveness has already been proven on numerous occasions," the spokesman said.

He underscored that "it is Russia who advocates international cooperation during this difficult period of the pandemic."

The spokesman recalled that Russia had already signed statements of intent to sell and jointly produce this vaccine in a wide array of nations. "Naturally, Russia does not shy away from spreading information about its own vaccine’s advantages in these countries," he underscored.

He also added that, although it is incorrect to speak about competition proper in the coronavirus vaccine development field, yet it is "a number of those who could be perceived as competitors who engage in disinformation."

"In particular, these disinformers reside in the UK," the spokesman said. "But it is obvious that advantages of our vaccine are recognized in a wide array of countries and these attempts at disinformation fall short of their targets," he concluded.

Overall, according to Peskov’s estimations, "commenting on allegations against Russia is a kind of job that has been turning into a circus lately."

"Both the allegations turn into a circus, and the comments on them turn into a circus as well," he believes.