Russia records 6,635 COVID-19 infections over 24 hours

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. In Russia, the number of COVID-19 infections grew over a day by 6,635 to a total of 713,936, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Friday.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth of this indicator has not exceeded 0.9% for the past four days.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll grew by 174 in the past 24 hours compared to 176 deaths a day earlier bringing total fatalities to 11,017, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported. Of these, 28 patients have died in Moscow, 21 in St. Petersburg, 17 in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 13 in the Moscow Region, 10 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 7 in the Novgorod Region and 6 in the Tyva Republic in the past 24 hours.

According to the crisis center, COVID-19 fatalities account for 1.54% of all infected individuals in Russia.

Meanwhile Russia has documented 7,752 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with the total number of the recovered in the country reaching 489,068, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed. Of these, 1,007 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Moscow, 377 in the Moscow Region, 355 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 279 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 265 in the Krasnoyarsk Region in the past 24 hours.

According to the crisis center, the share of those recovered reaches 68.5% of the total number of those infected in Russia.