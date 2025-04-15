Pashinyan to attend victory parade in Moscow as Armenian people helped win war — lawmaker

YEREVAN, April 15. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, as the Armenian people helped defeat Nazi Germany, Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan told reporters.

"It is also our victory, as 300,000 Armenians died for the victory. Many Armenians fought in the Allied armies. Pashinyan's visit to Moscow on May 9 is not related to the EU or any other issues," he said when asked how Brussels would react to the prime minister’s visit to Russia for the parade.

Russia will hold the parade on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, otherwise known as the end of World War II in Europe. Pashinyan agreed to visit Moscow during his telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

More than 500,000 Armenians took part in the war in the ranks of the Red Army. Of them, 300,000 were killed, and 107 earned the title of Hero of the Soviet Union. Many Armenians also fought as guerillas and participated in the underground struggle.