Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises to 1

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate has risen to 1 for the first time since May 13, according to a TASS analysis based on data from the national anti-coronavirus crisis center.

Moscow’s coronavirus reproduction rate has increased to 0.91, the highest since May 13. Moscow recorded its lowest rate on May 19 (0.72).

Russia’s regions with a large number of coronavirus patients and the coronavirus reproduction rate below 1 include the Moscow region (0.93), St. Petersburg (0.87), the Nizhny Novgorod region (0.86), the Krasnodar region (0.98) and the Krasnoyarsk region (0.56).