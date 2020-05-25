Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises to 1

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate has risen to 1 for the first time since May 13, according to a TASS analysis based on data from the national anti-coronavirus crisis center.
Moscow’s coronavirus reproduction rate has increased to 0.91, the highest since May 13. Moscow recorded its lowest rate on May 19 (0.72).
Russia’s regions with a large number of coronavirus patients and the coronavirus reproduction rate below 1 include the Moscow region (0.93), St. Petersburg (0.87), the Nizhny Novgorod region (0.86), the Krasnodar region (0.98) and the Krasnoyarsk region (0.56).
The Krasnoyarsk region’s rate earlier jumped to 4.33 after an outbreak had been recorded at a gold-mining facility. At the outbreak’s peak, up to 504 new cases were identified in one day. As many as 145 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the Krasnoyarsk region in the past 24 hours.
The coronavirus reproduction rate indicates the average number of people one sick person can infect. According to the consumer watchdog, when the rate is equal to or below 1, a region can start to ease restrictions, provided there are enough vacant hospital beds. Once the rate drops below 0.8, a region can enter the second phase of reopening, and when the rate falls below 0.5, the third phase can begin.