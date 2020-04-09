Blood plasma from coronavirus survivors transfused to first patients in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The first transfusions of blood plasma from coronavirus survivors into patients have been carried out in Moscow, Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasiya Rakova told reporters on Thursday.

"We are monitoring the developments of colleagues in other countries, similar research has been carried out in China, Germany and the United States. We hope that the new method will help us more effectively combat the coronavirus pandemic. Today, 11 people who recovered from COVID-19 have donated their blood plasma in Moscow. Seven patients, who are currently undergoing treatment in the city’s clinics, have received the transfusion therapy," Rakova said.

The Sklifosovsky First Aid Research Institute, hospital number 52 and the Gavrilov Blood Center are involved in the effort to develop and test this technology. The donors’ immunity is studied jointly with the Gamalei National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Other medical institutions could use this technology in the future.

According to a chief specialist in transfusion at Moscow’s Healthcare Department, Andrei Bulanov, it’s well-known that those who recovered from the disease have developed antibodies in their blood that fight infections. But sometimes this process has its peculiarities and any interference with it requires a careful approach.

"It’s important to evaluate which coronavirus survivors will be the best donors. It’s vital to understand at which stage of the disease, in what dose and in what combination with other medications this convalescent plasma will have the biggest effect," Bulanov said.

To date, a total of 10,131 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 698 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (6,698). Russia’s latest data indicates 76 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.