MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Almost 680,000 people have been arrested in Russia in 2019 for committing various crimes, while most of these people do not have a stable source of income and every third is detained under the influence of alcohol, the Russian Exterior Ministry statistics shows.

Among those arrested, males comprise a majority, women account for 109,000 detainees, 30,000 are students and 27,000 are teenagers. Meanwhile, crime rates among the underage children and students have dropped.

According to the ministry, most of the criminals (almost 433,000 people) do not have a stable source of income, while 230,000 were intoxicated when committing crimes. Among the 680,000 people detained, 383,000 people have already committed other crimes before.