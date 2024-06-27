Russia to launch five Earth imaging satellites by yearend — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia is set to launch five Earth imaging satellites by the end of this year, Roscosmos Deputy CEO for Space Systems Mikhail Khailov said on Thursday.

The space vehicles slated for launch include two Aist-2T stereoscopic imaging satellites, a Kondor-FKA remote sensing satellite, a Resurs-P observation satellite and an Obzor-R multipurpose observation satellite, he specified.

"At the end of the year, we will launch two Aist satellites - these are space vehicles with stereoscopic equipment," the Roscosmos executive said at a meeting of the interagency commission for using space activity results.

Shortly, Kondor-FKA No. 2 radar satellite will be dispatched to the cosmodrome’s launch site. Its launch is also scheduled for this year along with Resurs-P No. 5 Earth observation satellite, he specified.

"In addition, another multipurpose radar observation satellite, Obzor-R No. 1, will be launched," the Roscosmos executive said.

Aist-2T satellites have been engineered for stereoscopic imaging of the Earth’s surface and creating a three-dimensional model. Two satellites of this type will be able to create digital terrain models and monitor emergencies.