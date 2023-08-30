Konstantin Borisov passes initiation as ISS cosmonaut

ISS, August 30. /TASS/. The ritual of crossing the names of cosmonauts and astronauts off the patch of the League of Unflown Astronauts has taken place aboard the International Space Station, said Dmitry Petelin, a Roscosmos cosmonaut who doubles as a TASS special correspondent.

He said Konstantin Borisov, an ISS Russian crew member who arrived onboard on August 27, underwent the ritual as well.

The League of Unflown Astronauts was invented in Houston. It includes cosmonauts and astronauts who have not yet flown into space, even though they are certified to do so. When they start their first ISS flight, they cross their names off of the league’s patch.

Borisov is the third Russian cosmonaut to travel to the ISS on the Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of the Russian-US seat-swap program. Last October, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina arrived at the ISS as part of the Crew-5 crew, and in March, Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyayev arrived as part of the Crew-6 crew.

On November 17, 2021, TASS and Roscosmos signed a memorandum of cooperation, according to which the agency opened an office on the ISS. Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin was the first TASS special correspondent onboard the ISS. His flight lasted 12 days. Oleg Artemyev took over as the agency’s second special correspondent. The current contributor to the TASS news feed from the orbital outpost is Dmitry Petelin, who will be joined by Oleg Kononenko, a deputy head at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center and commander of the Roscosmos Cosmonaut Unit, when he arrives at the ISS in September.