Satellite in Angola’s interests to be launched on October 12 — source

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The launch of the Angosat-2 satellite from the Baikonur spaceport is scheduled for October 12, a source in the space industry told TASS on Thursday.

"The launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket with the Angosat-2 satellite in the interests of Angola is scheduled for October 12," the source said.

Russia and Angola agreed to build an Angosta-2 communications satellite to replace the lost Angosta-1 satellite, which was launched from Baikonur on December 26, 2017 but lost contact with Earth of the following day. The new satellite was engineered and manufactured by the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems Company (part of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos).