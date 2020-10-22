Soyuz MS-16 with three crew members onboard undocks from ISS

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The Soyuz MS-16 spaceship with Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner and NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy has undoked from thee International Space Station (ISS) and is heading towards Earth.

Broadcasting is available at the website of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos.

The spaceship will switch on its engines at 05:00 Moscow time to leave the orbit. The reentry vehicle is expected to land 147 kilometers southeast of the city of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan at 05:54 Moscow timez.