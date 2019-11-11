Kremlin: $169 mln stolen out of $1.4 bln allocated for Vostochny spaceport construction

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. A total of 11 billion rubles (about $169 million) were stolen during the construction of the Vostochny spaceport in the Russian Far East and only 3.5 billion rubles ($53.8 million) were returned to the state coffers, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The Kremlin spokesman thus commented on a statement by President Vladimir Putin who said at a government meeting on Monday that dozens of criminal cases and jailings had failed to put things in order at the Vostochny spaceport’s construction site.

"The president heard a report, a comprehensive report on the Vostochny spaceport, which he cited as an example. This is consolidated information from various departments," the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to Peskov, "at the first stage, 128 criminal cases were opened, which were later consolidated into 32 criminal cases and at the next stage the Investigative Committee singled out 21 cases and transferred them to the court of law and 18 persons were sentenced at the time," Peskov said.

"The Interior Ministry investigated 8 more cases," he added.

Overall, "it was established that 11 billion rubles were stolen and 3.5 billion rubles were returned," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"All in all, 91 billion rubles [$1.4 billion] were allocated for the spaceport’s construction, of which 66 billion rubles [$1.02 billion] have been spent by now and currently the construction of five out of 19 facilities has not been completed," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman also pointed out that "a total of 32 persons were convicted and the Investigative Committee is currently investigating five more criminal cases."

"This is the consolidated information, which the president cited when he spoke about the inadmissibility of embezzling budget funds that are spent, among other things, on organizing local production [in Russia]," the Kremlin spokesman said.

