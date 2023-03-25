Medvedev expects things to turn out well for Russia in 2023

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. 2023 will turn out to be a heterogenous year, but it will be a good, happy year for Russia, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, opined in an interview with Russian media, including TASS, and users of the VKontakte social media network.

"I believe that 2023 will be a heterogenous year, dramatic, too, but, on the other hand, it will enable us to answer the most challenging questions. It will reveal the true heroism of our people," the politician said.

"2023 will turn out to be a good, happy year for our country," he concluded.