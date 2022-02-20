Russian lawmaker supports Riyadh’s position on diplomatic settlement of regional conflicts

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. A Russian senior lawmaker said on Sunday he supports Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud’s principled position on settling regional conflicts by political and diplomats means.

"We welcome Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud’s principled position on maintaining dialogue not only with the Gulf countries, but also with all regional players. This politically wise, diplomacy-based approach is a cornerstone of our initiatives, including Russia’s Concept of Collective Security in the Gulf," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of Russia’s State Duma (lower parliament house), told TASS.

According to Slutsky, the speech by Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud was "a constructive contrast" to "openly destructive and provocative theses" voiced at the Munich Security Conference. "Of special note is Riyadh’s readiness to continue dialogue with Tehran, regardless of the results of the previous rounds," he said.

"The implementation of Saudi Arabia’s initiatives on settling the conflict potential in the region by political and diplomatic means that were advanced in the good-will spirit will help deescalate tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Moreover, it may become a strategic investment in the settlement of regional crises, including Yemen, Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon," Slutsky said, adding that Moscow is ready to show all-round support to it.

The Saudi foreign minister told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that his country was ready to hold the fifth round of talks with Iran, which is expected to take place soon in the Iraqi capital city, despite the lack of serious progress. The minister also stressed that Riyadh is interested in cooperating with ll partners to ensure stability on the oil market.