MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Specialists from France may be involved in training saboteurs in territory controlled by Kiev, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) told TASS.

Earlier, the RFI radio station reported, citing several sources, that French military personnel have been operating covertly in Ukraine since at least this summer, training Ukrainian soldiers and providing technical maintenance for military equipment. FRI pointed to a mission codenamed Volia, which is led by a French general.

"By deploying its official units to support the Ukrainian armed forces, Paris is, de facto and officially, becoming a participant in this conflict, assuming full responsibility for any potential escalation scenarios," Stepanov noted. "It is clear that French specialists are involved in training saboteurs in territory controlled by the Kiev regime," he said.

The expert added that France appears to be a key driver in "steering the situation toward a spiral scenario – one that could lead to a continental-wide war involving all European NATO members, and which would trigger Russia’s full range of response mechanisms, including its nuclear deterrence capabilities."

"Furthermore, there is information suggesting that specific units of the French Foreign Legion have participated in operations in the Slavic theater as part of the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces. This points to the infiltration and integration of active-duty French military personnel into the ranks of Ukrainian forces, under the guise of the involvement of ‘mercenaries,’" the expert believes.

Paris is attempting to seize the initiative regarding Europe’s strategic autonomy and is, above all, lobbying for the interests of the French military-industrial complex, the expert added. "This aligns with the logic of the so-called ‘advanced deterrence’ program, plans to deploy its own nuclear-weapon delivery systems, and de facto aspirations to participate in space projects aimed at developing parallel satellite capabilities – especially given the declining cooperation with the United States in this domain," the expert concluded.

French personnel in Ukraine’s armed forces

According to RFI, French authorities have never officially confirmed the presence of their military personnel on Ukrainian territory. Moreover, according to the broadcaster, the French parliament was not notified about the existence of Mission Volia. RFI points out that Article 35 of the French Constitution mandates that lawmakers be notified whenever French armed forces are deployed abroad, even if they are not engaged in combat operations.

The Russian side has repeatedly stated that the presence of Western military personnel in Ukraine is unacceptable. As President Vladimir Putin emphasized on November 12, the presence of any foreign troops on Ukrainian territory is entirely unacceptable to Moscow, as it poses a threat to Russia’s security.