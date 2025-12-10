Putin calls relations with Indonesia in military-technical field highly reliable

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin highly evaluated relations between Moscow and Jakarta in the field of military-technical cooperation.

"We traditionally have highly reliable relations in the military-technical cooperation sphere. Indonesia is our traditional partner in this area," Putin said during the talks in the Kremlin with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

"Relations between the military departments, directly between the military departments, are developing and are at a level of great professional cooperation. In our educational institutions, including military academies, Indonesian specialists are trained on a regular basis, and we are ready to expand this cooperation," the Russian president said.

According to his assessment, in the sphere of humanitarian connections Russian-Indonesian relations are also on the rise: the number of tourists increases from both sides. "This is facilitated by both direct flights and benefits in visa services," the Russian president believes.

Putin added that he is pleased to know that Indonesia has become a full member of BRICS, that talks are underway with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on establishing a free-trade area.

Welcoming his counterpart, the Russian leader noted that he is happy to host him in Moscow again. "We agreed on this meeting. I remember that we have certain serious plans for developing our relations. We met as well in China at the events, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, and talked about continuing our personal direct contacts. We are very grateful to you for personally attending the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) this summer, in June," Putin said, addressing Prabowo Subianto. He added that this time he invited a "large team of colleagues" from the government and presidential administration as well to discuss all areas.