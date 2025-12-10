Russia’s foreign policy enjoys unconditional public support — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russia is united on its foreign policy course, both politicians and citizens, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament.

"It is important that, at this pivotal moment in global development, our efforts receive unconditional support from the country’s leading political forces and are understood by its citizens. This lends stability to our actions and enhances the country’s global standing," the foreign minister emphasized.

"The foreign policy course approved by the president is strategic and long-term in nature, aimed at achieving large-scale state objectives and promoting a constructive agenda," Lavrov concluded.