UK, Germany, France may pose ‘more conscience’ attitude regarding Iran — diplomat

OSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Current developments regarding developments in Iran point to the fact that diplomats in the United States, Berlin and Paris ‘have no conscience left whatsoever, ’ Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Saturday.

“It’s a terrible global distortion that Britain, France and Germany, which they previously seemed to have redoubled their own efforts in finding a political and democratic solution, are now being bold… presenting [it everything] like this.

“They are putting it the way that Iran must be blamed for suffering attacks,” Ryabkov noted.

Iran launched missiles at Israel on Friday night in response to the Israeli operation against the Iranian nuclear program a day before.

Iran codenamed its operation True Promise 3. The country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in a televised address to the nation that the Israeli leadership “unleashed a war” against Iran, so Iran will not let Israel remain unscathed and will “use all force” to make that country regret what it has done.

General Ahmad Vahidi, adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said the Iranian retaliation will continue as long as necessary.

Israeli’s the Jerusalem Post reported earlier in the day that Four people were killed and over 70 wounded in Iranian missile attacks on Israel.