VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people for their support of his country's territorial integrity.

"We are infinitely grateful to you and the Russian people for your help in preserving our territorial integrity and sovereignty," Vulin said at a meeting with the Russian leader at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

As Vulin previously stated, Western politicians are working to convince Serbia that its relations with Russia, based on brotherhood and historical friendship, are an unnecessary burden. However, head of state Aleksandar Vucic stressed that Serbia does not intend to justify its relations with Russia.

Following the vote on May 23, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on the Srebrenica genocide. Eighty-four countries voted in favor of the document entitled "International Day of Reflection and Remembrance of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica,"19 voted against, including Russia, China, Belarus, Hungary, Serbia and Syria, and 68 abstained. The draft resolution was promoted by representatives of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Germany and Rwanda, and co-authored mainly by Western countries. Russia has repeatedly spoken out against the document, noting that the adoption of the resolution could lead to increased tension in the region and has nothing to do with perpetuating the memory of the victims of those events. Vucic stated that the West is promoting the draft resolution in order to "show the inevitability of political punishment for all countries with an independent position in the international arena."

The Eastern Economic Forum is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF this year is 'Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential'. Business activities are broken down into seven thematic blocks: 'New contours of international cooperation', 'Technologies to ensure independence','Financial value system', 'the Russian Far East', 'People, education and patriotism', 'Transport and logistics: new routes', and 'Master plans: from architecture to economy'.

The Roscongress Foundation is the Forum’s organizer. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.