MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup North eliminated up to 75 Ukrainian servicemen and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Here are the details of the combat actions that took place over the past day, according to the Defense Ministry bulletin.

Battlegroup North

"In the Volchansk and Liptsy areas, the northern battlegroup defeated the Ukrainian 23rd and 25th mechanized, 92nd assault and 3rd National Guard brigades near Zolochev, Goptovka, Alexandrovka and Velikiye Prokhody of the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 75 servicemen, an armored personnel carrier, two cars and a 122 mm D-30 howitzer. Russian servicemen also destroyed an ammunition depot," the ministry said.

Battlegroup South

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup South made the enemy lose up to 670 troops in the past day, while moving deeper into Ukrainian defenses in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"Units of Battlegroup South have improved their tactical frontline position, hitting enemy troops and equipment. They also repelled two counterattacks by the assault teams of the 116th Territorial Defense Brigade. The enemy lost up to 670 troops, three motor vehicles, two US-made M777 155 mm howitzers, two D-20 152 mm howitzers, a D-30 122 mm howitzer and a US-made AN/TPQ-37 electronic warfare system. An ammunition depot was also destroyed," the statement reads.

Battlegroup Center

The Ukrainian army lost over 480 troops and a MaxxPro armored vehicle in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Center in the past day.

The battlegroup’s units liberated the settlement of Karlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and hit the troops and equipment of four Ukrainian brigades near Tserbinovka, Dzerzhinsk, Ukrainsk, Dimitrov and Selidov. They also repelled seven counterattacks by the assault teams of the 53rd Mechanized Brigade, the 71st Jaeger Brigade and the 25th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 37th Marine Brigade, the 145th National Guard Brigade and the Ukrainian National Police’s Lyut assault brigade.

The enemy lost over 480 troops, a US-made MaxxPro armored combat vehicle, two motor vehicles, a Msta-B 152 mm howitzer, a Gvozdika 122 mm self-propelled artillery system and a Rapira 100 mm anti-tank gun.

Battlegroup East

The Battlegroup East liberated the settlement of Prechistovka in the Donetsk People's Republic in one day.

"As a result of successful actions, units of the Battlegroup East liberated the settlement of Prechistovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the report says.

One counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian armed forces was repelled in one day. "The enemy lost up to 150 servicemen and five vehicles," the ministry added.

Battlegroup West

Russia’s Battlegroup West repelled one counterattack and inflicted up to 480 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine.

"The forces repulsed an attack of Ukrainian army’s 3rd assault brigade," the ministry said.

"The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted up to 480 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, two British-made 105mm L119 howitzers, a US-manufactured 105mm M101 artillery gun and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station," the report reads.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed five field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army.

Battlegroup Dnepr

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr defeated two Ukrainian brigades and eliminated up to 80 enemy servicemen over the past 24 hours.

"The battlegroup Dnepr has defeated the Ukrainian 37th marine and 39th coast guard brigades near Berislav, Tokarevka, Verovka of the Kherson Region and Tamarino of the Nikolayev Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 80 servicemen, three cars, two ammunition depots and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said.

Air Force and air defenses

Russian units delivered strikes on Ukrainian personnel and military hardware in 129 districts over the past 24 hours within the framework of the special military operation.

"Strategic aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile and artillery troops of the Russian Armed Forces delivered strikes on enemy personnel and military hardware in 129 districts," it said in a statement.

Russia’s air defenses have shot down 11 HIMARS MLRS shells and 30 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours.

"Air defenses over the past day shot down 11 HIMARS rockets of US manufacture, as well as 30 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russian forces hit defense plants in Lvov as they launched a massive attack, including using Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and drones on Wednesday morning, the defense reported.

"This morning, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike on Ukrainian defense plants in the city of Lvov where the production and repair of electronic components of aircraft and missiles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was based, using Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles and attack unmanned aerial vehicles. All the targets were hit," the ministry said.