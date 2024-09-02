Putin to speak at EEF plenary session — presidential aide

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), where he will speak at the plenary session, and will hold a series of international meetings in Vladivostok on September 4-5, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"The President will visit Vladivostok on September 4-5. This year, six thousand guests from 76 countries are expected to take part in the forum. Chief executives of more than 650 Russian and 44 foreign companies confirmed their participation for the time being," Ushakov said.

Full-fledged talks with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim are scheduled for September 4, the official said. Putin will meet Vice President of China Han Zheng on the same day. Han Zheng closely communicated with Putin this year during his visit to China and accompanied the Russian President during the trip in Harbin, Ushakov noted.

The meeting of Russian President with Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia Aleksandar Vulin is also scheduled for September 4, the official added.

"One of the key activities of the Forum is the plenary session that will be held on September 5. It will start at 03:00 p.m. [05:00 a.m. UTC]. Our President and invited Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim and Vice President of China Han Zheng will take part in it," Ushakov said.

Delegations from China, Malaysia and Myanmar will be the largest at EEF, he added.