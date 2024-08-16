Russian army destroys 10 combat vehicles, 5 pickups of Ukrainian forces in Kursk direction

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. In the Kursk direction, the Russian armed forces destroyed five combat armored vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces, five pickups, a mine-clearing robot drone, and a tank over the past day, said Major-General Apty Alaudinov, the deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry, commander of the Akhmat commando unit.

"We had a very busy and difficult day. Heavy fighting was going on all day from early morning. The enemy was throwing all possible and impossible forces in our direction. <...> Today, it turns out, we have destroyed five armored combat vehicles, five pickups, one mine-clearing drone, two trucks and one tank. <...> We destroyed everything that came to our hands today," he said in a video published on the Telegram channel.

Alaudinov noted that in the Kursk direction the enemy "is throwing all the forces and means that it has."

"Basically, we are happy about this, because where we are, we are confident - so, let the enemy gather everything, as he is planning already. <...> God is on our side. He will not let us lose. We will completely destroy all the enemy’s reserves," he concluded.