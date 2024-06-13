Other countries need not worry about Russian military drills — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Other countries should not worry about Russia's military exercises, as they are normal practice, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing in comments on the recent exercises involving Russian naval ships and their port call in Havana.

"Military exercises are a normal practice, [conducting training exercises] in various regions is also a normal practice for all states, especially for such a major naval power as the Russian Federation," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out. According to him, "such visits are also a common practice."

"Therefore, we do not see any reason for concern [from other countries] in this case," Peskov stressed.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Russian Northern Fleet naval group, which included the Admiral Gorshkov frigate, had completed its exercise on the use of precision weapons, and called at the port of Havana.

"On Russia Day, the Northern Fleet naval group, which includes the Admiral Gorshkov frigate, the nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine Kazan, the Akademik Pashin medium tanker and the Nikolay Chiker rescue tugboat, arrived for an unofficial visit at the port of Havana in the Republic of Cuba," the ministry said. Several hours before calling at the Havana port, the naval group had completed its exercise to train the use of precision missile weapons, it specified.