Russia says its paratroopers seized Ukrainian strongpoint near Andreyevka

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Paratroopers have stormed and seized a Ukrainian stronghold near Andreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

A sniper group accompanied by cover units of the Ussuriysk-based Airborne Assault Unit detected a Ukrainian strongpoint near Andreyevka and Kurdyumovka in the DPR.

"In the course of additional reconnaissance of Ukrainian positions, paratroopers uncovered the defense system, the main firepower capabilities of the enemy and during the day destroyed Kiev regime fighters with small arms and sniper weapons. After the onset of darkness the paratroopers went on an assault. Having demoralized the enemy with accurate strikes from grenade launchers and, having suppressed its firepower, the paratroopers under the cover of night entered the enemy stronghold," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian troops then took control of the strongpoint, while taking constant enemy fire. The enemy retreated, abandoning the wounded and killed. Some of the Ukrainian servicemen surrendered.