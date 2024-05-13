Ukraine shells Krasnodon in LPR due to Russia’s successes in Kharkov area — ruling party

LUGANSK, May 13. /TASS/. Ukraine’s missile attack on the city of Krasnodon in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) which killed three civilians can be seen as retribution for the progress of the Russian army in the Kharkov area, the local office of the ruling Unite Russia party said.

"The intensity of attacks on civilians in Russia has increased recently. Coming under shelling were Lugansk, Rovenki, Stakhanov, and now Krasnodon. The Russian army is making serious progress in the Kharkov area. The Ukrainian Nazis see this and are afraid because they cannot retaliate there, on the battlefield. That is why they are cowardly targeting civilians. They think that they can intimidate us but we know that our victory is near," it cited LPR lawmaker Ivan Sanayev as saying.

Earlier, Ukrainian troops delivered a missile strike on the city of Krasnodon in the LPR, causing a big fire. Three civilians were killed and four more were wounded. Twenty-eight people were evacuated from the missile strike zone. The motor road to Krasnodon is blocked. Schools in the city will be switched to online mode from May 14.