MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov dressed down Western ambassadors that did not appear at Russian President Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony, saying they are forgetting why they are in Moscow.

"They simply are forgetting where they are and, most importantly, why," Ushakov said. "I think their capitals prevent them from carrying out normal diplomatic functions, which is regrettable."

Such behavior "speaks volumes in and of itself," he told reporters.