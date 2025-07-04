Pentagon chief makes decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine unilaterally — media

NEW YORK, July 4. /TASS/. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has unilaterally decided to suspend deliveries of military aid to Ukraine, NBC News reported, citing sources.

According to the channel, this marks the third time the US defense chief has taken such action. In the previous instances, in February and May 2025, his decisions were reversed after just a few days. NBC also noted that Hegseth’s deputy for political affairs, Elbridge Colby, supported the move, as he has long advocated for reducing US involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.

Other unnamed officials emphasized that the decision was not driven by concerns over depleted weapons stockpiles. While they acknowledged that US arsenals have diminished, they stressed that levels have not yet reached a critical minimum.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that the United States would suspend deliveries of interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems, GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System) precision-guided weapons, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable air-defense systems and some other weapons to Kiev.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said it summoned US Charge d’Affaires John Ginkel to discuss the situation with halted supplies.