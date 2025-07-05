Former UFC champion McGregor wants to join White House Independence Day fight next year

WASHINGTON, July 5. /TASS/. Former UFC champion Conor McGregor said he wants to take part in a fight that the mixed martial arts promotion company plans to stage on White House grounds on the occasion of US Independence Day next year.

"Excited with President Trump announcing a UFC fight event at the White House. I would be honoured! Count me in!" the Irishman wrote on X.

US President Donald Trump said earlier this week that he would like a UFC fight to be part of a celebration honoring the 250th anniversary of America’s Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2026.

The UFC, or the Ultimate Fighting Championship, confirmed plans to host the fight, NBC News reported.