Project on supply of 1 mln tons of grain to Turkey in the works — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The procedure on supply of 1 mln tons of Russian grain to Turkey for processing and for being delivered to countries in need further on is in the works now, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told a press conference.

"I would first confirm that this is not part of the Black Sea Initiative, the Istanbul agreements. With this so to speak we confirm our intention to help developing countries, first of all in Africa and on other continents, to cope with difficulties in the food sector," he said.

"This procedure is in the works now, it is being discussed. It will suggest that after being processed in Turkey Russian grain will be delivered to the countries that really need it, not to satiated countries, to which Ukrainian grain was supplied over the course of the year," Vershinin said.

Moscow will implement its promise to supply grain to six African countries at no cost by the end of the year, Deputy Minister noted. "I can say that <…> the statement made by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin that by the end of the year we will help and deliver over 200,000 tons of grain to six African countries, is confirmed. This will also be done, but it will be done fully at Russia’s expense," Vershinin said.