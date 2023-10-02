Lavrov to meet with presidents, top diplomats of Abkhazia, South Ossetia — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold separate talks with the president and top diplomat of Abkhazia and the president and foreign minister of South Ossetia in Sochi on October 3, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"On October 3, Sochi will host Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s separate bilateral talks and trilateral negotiations with Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania and Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba, as well as with South Ossetian President Alan Gagloyev and Foreign Minister Akhsar Dzhioyev," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the agenda of the meetings includes a wide range of pressing bilateral, regional and international issues. "Trilateral talks will pay special attention to coordinated efforts in the Geneva Discussions on security and stability in the South Caucasus, which is a unique platform for dialogue that brings together officials from Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as from Georgia, Russia and the US, and is co-chaired by the EU, UN and OSCE," the statement added.

The top diplomats are also expected to sign the 2024-2025 consultation plans for the foreign ministries.