Russian vessels repel attack of Ukrainian sea drones on Novorossiisk base

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian warships have repelled an attack by two Ukrainian sea drones on the Russian navy’s Novorossiisk base, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday.

"Earlier today, the armed forces of Ukraine launched two unmanned sea boats to attack the naval base in Novorossiisk. Responding to the attack, Russian warships visually detected and destroyed the unmanned boats using standard weapons," the ministry said.

The governor of South Russia’s Krasnodar region Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram the attack caused no damage or casualties.

Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on August 1 that the Kiev regime had made an unsuccessful attempt to attack Russian civilian vessels in the Black Sea by seaborne drones that were timely detected and destroyed by Russian naval ships. Earlier on that day, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that the Black Sea Fleet’s patrol ships Sergey Kotov and Vasily Bykov had repelled the attacks by three Ukrainian seaborne drones near Sevastopol. All the three enemy naval drones were destroyed by the Russian warships’ armament. After that, the patrol ships Sergey Kotov and Vasily Bykov continued accomplishing assigned missions, it said.

On August 2, Konashenkov said that Kiev made another attempt by a seaborne drone to attack a Russian naval ship escorting civilian sea vessels in the Black Sea. In his words, "the Ukrainian drone was timely detected and destroyed by the professional actions of the Russian ship’s crew.".